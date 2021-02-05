Remote working jobs on the rise in SE Asia: report

A new report from LinkedIn said the year 2020 saw a rise in demand for digital and soft skills as employers shifted from hiring based on credentials to hiring based on skills held.

The report noted that one common and overarching trend among almost all the roles on the list is that most may be conducted remotely. “Globally, remote job opportunities on LinkedIn have increased four times since June. Professionals with digital skill sets will find themselves at an advantage in seeking employment opportunities within these fields,” it said.

Frank Koo, head of Asia for talent and learning solutions at LinkedIn, said: “This list of jobs on the rise demonstrates that there are still opportunities for job seekers with a range of skills and experience. By adopting a lifelong learning mindset, and being open to picking up new skills through various courses — for example, courses on digital skills or soft skills — workers can prepare themselves to take up these emerging roles.”

The jobs on the rise in the Philippines are:

Digital content specialist

Finance & Insurance

Education

Digital Marketing Specialists

E-commerce

Business Development and Sales

Healthcare and Medical Support

Customer Service Roles

Supply Chain

Other key trends:

1. Consumers in Southeast Asia have gone increasingly digital

Covid-19 accelerated the adoption of digital platforms in the region. Technology has allowed people to work, stay connected to their loved ones and fulfill their daily needs like groceries, from the comfort of their own home. In fact, 1 in 3 of digital service consumers in Southeast Asia were new to the service. And more importantly, 94% of these new digital users are likely to stick with the service moving forward. As a result, we expect that the demand for workers with tech skills will remain, from specialized engineers, to cyber security talent and data analysts.

Relevant jobs: Data analyst roles, software and technology roles, cyber security roles, technology and engineering roles

2. Brands have found new ways to connect with consumers, leading to a rise in demand for digital marketers and content creators

The shift online throughout Southeast Asia has brought about an evolution in how brands communication with their consumers. LinkedIn’s data shows a 48% increase in companies posting on the platform in June 2020, compared to a year earlier. This has led to growth in demand for digital marketers — professionals who seek to engage consumers effectively online, and digital content creators — those who are able to produce entertaining content across a range of channels.

Relevant roles: Digital content specialist roles, public relations roles, digital marketing specialist roles



3. E-commerce boomed in 2020, leading to a rise of various sectors

In 2020, while online travel and transport services suffered, e-commerce, online media and food delivery services surged. The roles created by this boom do not require traditional educational degrees, or advanced technological skills. The rise of e-commerce, for example, is fuelling more demand in logistics for warehouse skilled talent. And it is these roles that may be filled by professionals of varying skills and experience. In fact, globally the majority of people who fill these roles often come from non-emerging jobs.

Relevant roles: E-commerce roles, customer service roles, supply chain roles, business development and sales roles

4. Traditional roles have evolved, as a result of Covid-19

In 2020, jobs that were traditionally conducted in-person evolved to be online. For example, there was a growth in digital lending, education and HealthTech services. This is unsurprising, as 70% of Southeast Asia is now online. Those in these sectors, and beyond, need to have mastered the basics of technology, from communication tools, to social media platforms and basic office software. With these skills, workers will find that more opportunities will open up for them.

Relevant roles: Healthcare and medical support roles, healthcare and medical frontline roles, education roles, finance and insurance roles