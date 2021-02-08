DOST net satisfaction rating climbs to +57

The survey results conducted by a third-party survey company for 2020 found that among the 98% of Filipino adults who are aware of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), 66% are satisfied with the performance of the Department with a very good net satisfaction rating of +57. This is an improvement from the very good net satisfaction rating of +51 in December 2019.

By geographical area, DOST’s net satisfaction is very good in Balanced Luzon of +65, in Visayas at +55, in Mindanao at +50, and good in the National Capital Region with +47.

By age, the DOST obtained a very good net satisfaction ratings across all age groups with +60 among 18-24-year-olds, +57 among 25-34-year-olds and 45-54-year-olds, and +56 among 55-year-olds and older; and +55 among 35-44-year-olds.

The DOST said it has been developing projects, programs, and knowledge products and services that focus on needed research and development initiatives and innovation in various areas.

The DOST said it has created and is maintaining modern R&D facilities and technology hubs such as: Advanced Device and Materials Testing Laboratory (ADMATEL), Electronic Products Development Center (EPDC), Packaging R&D Center, Innovation Center for Yarns and Textiles, and the Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMCen) for 3D printing.

Equally improving, based on the same survey for the same period, is the level of awareness of Filipinos on news or information about science and technology (S&T) that increased to 23% in the 4th quarter of 2020. This is a marked improvement from the 6% awareness level in 2017, 13% in 2018, and 18% in 2019.

The improvement in the level of awareness may be attributed to the intensified information and communication activities done by the DOST, despite the pandemic, to continue communicating science to the people.

The study further revealed that by geographical area, Mindanao registered 26% awareness level compared to 23% in Balanced Luzon, 22% in the National Capital Region, and 18% in the Visayas.

As to age, it was not surprising that the younger generation who are more technology savvy has a higher level of awareness at 32% among 18-24 years old and 23% among 25-34 years old.

The survey also showed that awareness on news about science and technology is directly proportional to educational attainment. Awareness is highest among college graduates at 48%, among high school graduates at 27%, elementary graduates at 13%, and non-elementary graduates at 3%.