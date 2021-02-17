NEXT WEEK | Asean’s top cloud, data center, digital transformation confab

Join the online conversation: How data is reshaping the Philippines in 2021 and beyond data is reshaping the Philippine economy.

In the past year we’ve seen new demographics brought online due to the restructuring of the workforce following Covid-19. And while digitalization in Southeast Asia is still concentrated in several distinct metropolitan areas, the increased investment in IoT Edge Computing will allow data to be accessed securely and in real time from dispersed geographical areas.

With cloud migration and storage demands at an all-time high, the Philippines is a perfect example of a country poised to take full advantage of emerging digital tools.

Because of these ever-shifting markets it’s essential to stay up to date on the market’s latest developments and technologies. So, our W.Media team has created a space for IT professionals to come together and share their insights while reaching an even broader, digitized network: Digital Week.

Want to Learn More?

NEXT WEEK: W.Media is gathering ASEAN’s best and brightest for a 4-day virtual conference to cover everything from datacenter deployment to digital banking. From 23-26 February, network with 7000+ Senior IT Leaders across the Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand markets.

What is Digital Week?

Our Digital Weeks combine the informational expertise of a leading webinar series with the personal touch of in-person conferences and exhibitions. This four-day virtual event brings together experts from the Cloud, Data Center, and Cybersecurity industries to share both regional overviews and local observations, as well as enables you speak directly to potential clients or future business partners one-on-one.

Digital Week is happening 23-26 February and caters specifically to key players across South East Asia: Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia. Join thousands of industry peers — from specialists to C-suite — as we explore the future of Cloud in ASEAN.

Our Philippines Session (26 February) in particular will discuss:

Panel Discussion: Using Cloud Technology to Globalize Your SME

Accelerating Digital Adoption in New Demographics, James de Castro, Microsoft

Fintech Innovations and Trends in the Philippines: Edison Tsaai

Panel Discussion: Edge Data Center Growth in Philippines: Pros & Cons

Next-Gen Tech: Why it pays to be an early adopter Anna Ratala, Zvook

…and much, much more! See a full lineup of speakers and topics on the Digital Week website.

Miss Networking? We’ve Got You Covered.

The Digital Week virtual platform is a community hub for you to access more content and engagement than ever. Use it to learn from industry thought leaders, network with peers, or even meet your future business partner.

Register now to access:

Interactive industry chat rooms

Live speaker Q&A sessions

1-on-1 video calls between attendees

Conference-wide prizes and competitions

Registration is open — Join the conversation today!