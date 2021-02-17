Oppo’s Reno5 series now official

Oppo’s newest flagship device is finally out. The Reno 5 premium smartphone will be available in both 4G and 5G variants, and will feature 90Hz displays, quad rear cameras, under display fingerprint sensors, and ColorOS 11.1.

“The newest Reno5 Series gives users the power to magically bring to life the color and the light of the world in their own distinct style. Perfect for the thriving Filipino digital content creators, Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G empower Gen Zs and Millennials to #PictureLifeTogether by letting them have the best smartphone phoneography experience, allowing users to effortlessly capture all the action and the most important moments, be it night or day,” said Raymond Xia, Oppo Philippines marketing director.

The 5G version sports a 6.43” Oled screen with 750 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 1080×2400 resolution, around 410 pixels-per-inch density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the 4G variant, the Amoled screen has 600 nits of peak brightness and a lower Corning Gorilla Glass 3 material.

Both devices will be running the ColorOS 11.1 skin built on top of Android 11. This platform follows Oppo’s “Make Life Flow” concept that maintains stock Android features combined with wide UI customization options.

Donning the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with an Adreno 620 is GPU is the Reno 5 5G, although it does not come with a dedicated memory card slot. The 4G Reno 5, on the other hand, does come with a microSDXC slot apart from its dual sim tray. It is powered by an 8nm 720G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU.

At max settings, both the 5G and 4G versions capture 4K quality videos at 30 frames-per-second, and 1080p at 120fps. Both quad rear camera setups use a gyro electronic image stabilization, and high dynamic range.

The sensors are similar as well – a 64MP main sensor with phase detection autofocus, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a pair of 2MP macro and depth cameras. The 4G version has a higher 44MP front-facing camera compared to the 5G version’s 32MP, yet both captures 1080p videos with HDR and gyro-EIS.

The stock camera app functions are different for the two, with the Reno5 4G debuting double exposure video effect called AI Mixed Portrait, and the Reno5 5G introducing the Portrait Beautification video feature. Both come with the new Dual Video function for capturing the videos from both front and rear cameras simultaneously, and the brand’s new imaging system called Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System.

The two devices feature stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jacks, as well as USB Type-C ports. Both optical fingerprint sensors are also under the display, but the 5G and 4G do not come with infrared and near-field communication (NFC) unfortunately.

The 4G version has a slightly higher 4310mAh battery to the 5G’s 4300mAh battery,both capable of reverse charging. The 5G has a higher 65W Super SuperVooc 2.0 flash charge technology, while the 4G offers the older 50W flash charge.

The Oppo Reno5 4G, arriving in Fantasy Silver and Starry Black, is retailing for P18,999. Meanwhile, the Reno5 5G comes in Galactic Silver and Starry Black and is priced at P23,999. The new Reno series will available via Oppo concept and online stores, partner dealers, and exclusive e-commerce partners Shopee and Lazada starting February 20.