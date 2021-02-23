Converge ICT unveils 4 enterprise solutions for PH firms

With the pandemic creating a whole new host of connectivity requirements for businesses, broadband firm Converge ICT has deemed it fit to roll out four new offerings to address the needs of local firms.

Offered under its Enterprise line-up, the new solutions are:

With Converge Faster, enterprises will have the option to send and receive files securely through their own network. Using a Layer 3 networking service that can convert a business’s main office into a fully digital branch, Converge Faster offers private WAN connectivity between a company’s headquarters, branches, satellite offices, or remote sites through a pure fiber GPON Network.

For Converge customers that are already subscribed to the Direct Internet Access service, Converge Time of Day is suited for businesses and enterprises that operate mainly during a certain period of the day. By setting their preferred schedule to either Day or Night, Time of Day subscribers can expect double their subscribed bandwidth based on their chosen preset period, allowing them to maximize their budget.

Another Direct Internet Access service product, Converge Upload is made for businesses that rely heavily on sending intensive outbound requirements. Converge Upload focuses on boosting upload speeds to supplement services such as Web hosting, game development, animation, and cloud storage.

Finally, Converge Connect is a premium service that uses Converge’s state-of-the-art MPLS backbone to deliver a high-capacity network-to-network interface that can be used for specific data service requirements. With Converge Connect, subscribers can customize and combine products and resources in one circuit to address vast and multiple connectivity needs for their businesses.

“Converge understands that business requirements are unique, thus we have created new products in our Enterprise segment to address specific connectivity needs. Our goal is to support fellow Filipino businesses and enterprises as they transition into the digital front and ensure that they have the best resources for productivity in order to thrive in this new normal economy,” said Converge ICT chief operating officer Jesus Romero.