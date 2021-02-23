DTI activates online portal for sales promotion permits

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched an online portal called Integrated Registration and Information Systems (IRegIS) for its sales promotion application processing.

Republic Act (RA) 7394, otherwise known as The Consumer Act of the Philippines, requires that companies conducting sales promotion campaigns should secure first a sales promotion permit prior to the launching of such campaign.

The Sales Promotion Division (SPD) of the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) is mandated to issue sales promotion permits of promotional campaigns in the National Capital Region including those with national scope or coverage.

To date, FTEB-SPD has received positive feedback from clients and stakeholders particularly from companies that are on a work-from-home arrangement on the convenience brought by the online sales promotion application processes.

“The launching of IRegIS is just one of our many plans and programs in providing a more holistic and seamless processes to both consumers and clients,” FTEB director Ronnel O. Abrenica said.