PH falls by 13 spots, Manila drops by 6 notches in global innovation index

Global advisory firm Tholons released on Wednesday, March 3, the latest edition of its annual global innovation rankings, which showed the Philippines and its capital city Manila dramatically sliding in its competitiveness as a preferred site for BPO locators.

In the “Tholons Global Innovation Index 2021” (TGII), the Philippine plunged from its 5th rank in 2020 to the 18th spot this year in the “Top 50 Digital Nations” category.

Manila, on the other hand, tumbled to the 8th spot in 2020 from its lofty 2nd place position in the “Top 100 Super Cities” category.

Toronto emerged as the new No.1 in the Top 100 Super Cities. Bangalore had maintained the No.1 position in the last 15 years and this is the first time that Bangalore is taking a step back to No.3 in the index.

The United States also vaulted to the top position in the “Top 50 Digital Nations” category, edging long-time frontrunner India which dropped to the No. 3 spot.

“Artificial intelligence, innovation, digital marketing and tech-based entrepreneurship will fuel the economies in this decade. Untapped power of women entrepreneurship, engagement and empowerment is leading the way like never before,” said Tholons CEO Ankita Vashistha.

Digital innovation in emerging technologies such as cloud, AI, big data, and analytics, which saw unprecedented demand during the pandemic, will sustain even in the coming decade, the report said.

“There is a need for enterprises to re-imagine new model for personalization, that emphasizes customer agency. Organizations will need more active engagement strategies, if they want to thrive and succeed,” the report said.

“Leading businesses are adopting ‘human-AI’ collaboration. As social distancing becomes the norm, in many industries, robots are transitioning faster than expected from regulated environments to unregulated environments. Corporations and governments are looking for more and newer ‘contact-less’ solutions,” it added.