Top PH tech vlogger earns P522,000 monthly: report

With Filipinos shifting to online media during the pandemic, local tech vloggers are lapping it up so much so that one of them even earns up to an estimated amount of P522,000 a month, according to a report.

E-commerce aggregator iPrice collated how much the top 10 Filipino smartphone reviewer-vloggers with the most subscribers are estimated to earn.

The top 2 vloggers with the most subscribers earn P351,000 and P522,000 a month respectively. Vlogger Mary Bautista world, has about 1.4 million subscribers with 128 thousand views, yet she’s estimated to earn a few hundred thousands below Unbox Diaries, which have fewer subscribers and views than hers.

“The reason for this being so is that Social Blade estimates this based on the cost per impression that gets multiplied with the number of views the channel gets per day. Unbox Diaries does get more views per video (versus in total). You know what they say, the more views, the more ads you can get as well,” the report said.

Pioneer tech blog Yugatech is estimated to earn about P119,000 per month from their Youtube content. Its competitor, GadgetMatch, is estimated to earn P65,000 a month. However, as mentioned, Mary Bautista is estimated to make much more.

Moreover,individual vloggers like Liz Tech and Poy Reviews are both estimated to earn above P100,000 a month, which are more than the estimated amount of tech blogs with Youtube reviewslike Unbox PH (P52,000 per month) and Manila Shaker (P17,000 per month).

What makes these individual vloggers more successful than Youtube accounts from actual tech blogs?iPrice said consumers like watching content that is more personal and relatable. This is why, it said, individual vloggers that review in Filipino seem to have an affinity with the country’s market.

Unfortunately, these estimated earnings might get lower in the months to come. According to Gadgets 360, Youtube will be deducting taxes from creators (even from outside the US) due to Google’s responsibility under the US Revenue Code.

Any amount earned from US viewers through Youtube Premium, ad views, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel membership will now be taxable. Creators may be taxable up to 24% of their total earnings if they aren’t able to submit their tax information to AdSense before May 31, 2021.

“That said, Filipino tech vloggers may not be as affected, especially for the individuals that review in the Filipino language. However, this doesn’t discount their Filipino-American audience. With this new rule in place, we will have to wait and see how much this will affect the country’s tech vloggers,” the report said.