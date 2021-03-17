Alibaba Cloud picks VSTECS as first distribution partner in PH

Tech distributor VSTECS Philippines has recently entered a distribution partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group, to offer cloud computing products and services in the Philippines.

VSTECS Philippines president and CEO Jimmy Go

As the first distributor in the country for Alibaba Cloud, VSTECS Philippines aims to speed up the digital transformation of local businesses by leveraging this important partnership with the trusted global cloud leader.

Through VSTECS’ established network of channel partners across the Philippines, the partnership will bring Alibaba Cloud’s extensive range of leading-edge cloud products and solutions to businesses in different industries, including retail, fintech, e-commerce, BPO, media, Internet education and public services.

“The appointment will allow VSTECS to offer the complete portfolio of Alibaba Cloud’s core Internet technologies, digital intelligence, and cloud infrastructure solutions to local enterprises. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and the adoption of cloud technologies in the country, and our partnership with Alibaba Cloud is timely as it will further boost our portfolio of cloud-based solutions,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Philippines.

“We look forward to using our local expertise to apply these and help local companies modernize their IT infrastructure, access world-class technologies, speed-up digital migration, ensure business continuity, and most importantly enhance the delivery of their services to customers.”

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence country manager for the Philippines Allen Guo

Allen Guo, country manager for the Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, commented, “Businesses in the Philippines are embracing cloud technology because it has given them the flexibility needed to adjust quickly and easily during the pandemic. Given the success that has been demonstrated, we anticipate that more companies in the country will adopt cloud services for their core business processes in the near future.”

“With the extensive channel network provided by VSTECS and the diversity of its channel ecosystem, we are confident that this partnership will bring more values to the market in the digital era,” Guo added.

A recent survey entitled “The Role of Cloud in Asia and Confidence in Asian Innovation”, commissioned by Alibaba Cloud, showed that 94% of Philippine businesses believe cloud-based tools or digitalization efforts were the most important factor in helping their companies mitigate the Covid-19 operating environment.

As the leading public cloud service provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud provides all of its major products – such as its elastic computing, storage, database, network and security services – as well as localized solutions to assist enterprises and SMEs in the Philippines.

Alibaba Cloud has demonstrated its commitment to growing and driving the success of a digital society in the country. In July 2020, Alibaba Cloud announced that it would support 5,000 businesses in the Philippines on their digital migration by end-2023. It also hopes to train 50,000 and certify at least 10,000 local IT professionals within the next three years.