Radenta Technologies marks 5th year, eyes Asean expansion

Home-grown tech firm Radenta Technologies Inc., one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, is targeting to expand to the Asean region as it celebrates its 5th anniversary in the local tech industry.

Radenta Technologies president Randall Lozano

Speaking before company stakeholders and employees, Radenta president Randall Lozano cited on the company’s achievements and touted the possibility of doing business beyond the Philippines.

This is not far-fetched since Radenta has had noteworthy collaborations with big international names, Lozano said.

These partnerships and solutions have received positive reception in the local market. For cloud application and platform services, Radenta works with Microsoft and Oracle, its two major principals for technology integration.

The LP+365, an education sector solution, came about from a partnership between Learning Possibilities and Microsoft. LP+365 transforms Microsoft Office 365 into a school learning and collaboration platform that makes learning interactive, engaging and collaborative.

Industry-leading SIEM solution, Micro Focus Arcsight is behind GRIDS, or Global Reconnaissance and Defense Intelligent System, the first fully managed security operations center in the Philippines.

Synacor’s Zimbra Email and Collaboration platform provides one of the best business email and best productivity tools for micro, small, medium and enterprise in office and remote teams. It is also suitable for government and anyone who seeks reliable, secure, intuitive solution that increases engagement and productivity and is highly extensible to fit into any desired collaboration app suite.

The present threat of Covid-19 is addressed by InstantVitals a unique mix of signal processing and AI technology that measures three key early-detection vital signs with medical grade accuracy. South African company UC-Wireless developed InstantVitals in collaboration with medical doctors, engineers, professors and tech experts.

PORTZO or Porter Management Solution by ICEGEN Computing Inc., was rolled out by Radenta to solve hospital logistics problems, reduce operational cost, and improve efficiency.

Radenta has homegrown solutions of its own. Government Resource Integrated Planning System or GRIPS is a resource planning system that is comprehensive, fully customizable and scalable, developed and integrated with only the Philippine government processes in mind.

A human resource solution called Human Empowerment Equals Happy Employees or hemp is a seamless, customized, and scalable touch-of-a-button solution that offers features like HR and Payroll, Performance Assist, Employee Accounting, Staff Hub and Biometrics Security.

The past five years have seen Radenta strengthening its hold as one of the industry leaders in digital transformation. It has seamlessly done so in the fields of telco, banking and financial institution, media and entertainment, utilities, SMB, education, human resources, health, data storage and security. The company works not only with private enterprise but government as well.

