Mapun, Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi get connected via free Wi-Fi program

Mapun and Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi were connected to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)’s Free Wi-Fi in Public Places Program as part of the agency’s efforts to provide connectivity to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas across the country.

Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/MapunTawiTawiSpot

“We envision the Free Wi-Fi Program to provide last mile connectivity in the country, complementing the National Broadband Program. Through Free Wi-Fi, we want to reach places where there is minimal to no fiber and tower networks,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.

Mandated by Republic Act No. 10929, the DICT aims to establish free Internet access points in public places. As of 10 March 2021, there are currently 8,170 Free Wi-Fi sites deployed across the country.

“Today, we advance one step ahead of our mission as we launch Free Wi-Fi sites in Mapun and Turtle Islands of Tawi-Tawi. Likewise, we are also establishing our Tech4ED ICT Facility in Mapun to provide ICT services and digital literacy trainings to the residents of the area,” Honasan said.

Free Internet access points were established in the following identified locations: Turtle Island National High School, Turtle Islands Municipal Hall, Mapun National High School, and Mapun Municipal Hall. The DICT team reached the remote islands through the assistance of Western Mindanao Command and the Philippine Coast Guard.

At the same time, 79 additional Free Wi-Fi hotspots were also launched in Surigao del Norte last March 09.

DICT undersecretary Alan Silor, who represented Honasan during the event, assured the public that there will be more hotspots to be established in the future.