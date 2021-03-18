UNBOXING | Oppo Reno5 4G

The latest flagship-level devices from Oppo are now available in the Philippines – the Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G. Promoted as the brand’s latest videography powerhouse, the Reno5 series features a few industry-first capabilities like double exposure AI Mixed Portrait and Dual-View Video. The quad camera setup on the rear is headlined by a 64MP main sensor while selfies are handled by a 44MP shooter.

The Reno5 4G we’ll be reviewing in the Starry Black variant is priced at P18,999. It comes with a Full HD display, 8GB of Ram, 128GB of internal storage, Snapdragon 720G platform, and Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11.