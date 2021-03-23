Bench Group taps ‘cloud kitchen’ operator to launch tonkatsu house

Clothing retailer Bench Group has partnered with Kraver’s Canteen to unveil its first “cloud kitchen” concept in San Juan City, launching the Japanese restaurant brand Tonkatsu Maisen.

Photo credit: Kraver’s Canteen

The “cloud kitchen” model refers to kitchens that are set up to operate purely online, selling products through aggregators like GrabFood or foodpanda. Being online, there are no dine-in customers or a “front of house” setup.

The key advantages of the cloud kitchen model include: cheaper build, higher profitability, cross-brand synergies, and greater freedom to experiment with new products.

Tonkatsu Maisen San Juan will be launching new products exclusively with Kraver’s Canteen, which is a multi-brand cloud kitchen operator in the Philippines and runs various kitchens across Metro Manila.

“Cloud kitchens are growing pretty quickly around the world, and there are many types of cloud kitchens that aim to accomplish different things. Our version of the model enables brands to get online easier, whether they are new or existing concepts, and save costs while maximizing their digital footprint or their ‘foodprint’ as we like to say,” said Victor Seunglee Lim, co-founder of Kraver’s Canteen.

“We’re thrilled to be getting Maisen live, and look forward to exploring future collaborations in the months ahead,” he added.

Kraver’s cloud kitchen network also include Tiger Sugar, Kyoto Sushi Bake, Burger Jack, El Nacho Libre, Yogost, Sheikh’s Kebab, and Black Kimchi.

The Bench Food Group, which is separate from the retail arm of the group, operates food brands including Marugume, Paul Boulangerie, Pablo, Fire Tiger, Patchi, Bench Café, St. Marc Café, among others.

“We are very excited to be part of Kraver’s kitchen team in serving the demand of Maisen’s guests in San Juan, Greenhills, and nearby areas. This is our first venture with the cloud kitchen concept and I am very positive that we can now reach some untapped market in more areas in search of quality and authentic Japanese food,” said Erwin Lee, general manager of Bench Food Group.