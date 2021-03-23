On its 9th year this March, Lazada fetes everyday heroes and sellers

Looking back at how far Lazada has come in the past nine years, a huge part of its success can be attributed to its flourishing marketplace and the seller community behind it. While the past year has been quite a challenge for SMEs, Lazada has continued to remain driven and passionate in empowering businesses to flourish. Entrepreneurs have always been the backbone of the platform, continuously steering the company to greater heights and success.

Themed around celebrating ‘Everyday Heroes’, this year’s birthday festivities not only pays tribute to frontline essential workers that have been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but also shines the spotlight on individuals who have, in their own ways, demonstrated resilience and touched the lives of people around them.

This includes business owners and SMEs who have been through bumps and hiccups, but continue to place importance on bringing happiness and joy to their customers by providing amazing products that cater to a range of consumer needs. Lazada celebrates its ninth anniversary by recognizing its community of sellers and entrepreneurs, whose stories serve as an inspiration for other business owners and continue to contribute to the growth of the Philippine economy.

TRIZIE PH – Darla Bautista

TRIZIE Fiber is a wellness product company founded in Thailand, exclusively sold by luxury lifestyle retailer BFF Bangkok. TRIZIE Fiber originated in the Philippines, when founder Darla’s former college professor introduced her to the owner of BFF Bangkok, Porsajika Thongsuk, who is also involved in the creation and formulation of TRIZIE products. Porsajika Thongsuk aspired to bring TRIZIE to the Philippines because she believed in the huge untapped potential of the market.

Teaming up with former college acquaintances and mentors, Darla launched TRIZIE on Lazada in October 2020, and has been a meaningful journey for both herself and her team.

“Lazada was our top choice because it’s the first and largest e-commerce platform in the country. With its scale, network, and credibility, Lazada helped kickstart our brand successfully with their reach, credentials, and payment options. The platform enabled our customers to easily discover our pilot products, and the new items we subsequently launched, like our new wellness accessories. It solved a lot of first-time shopping barriers for shoppers too – like credibility of the quality, payment options, and pick-up options,” said Darla Bautista, founder of TRIZIE Philippines.

Darla attributes their 11.11 success with the seller support that the business a provided. The team has been consistently reaching out to ensure that businesses are poised for growth, which is what makes the platform an ideal partner for both aspiring and budding entrepreneurs.

“We’ve overdelivered revenue expectations month-on-month since our launch last year, and we’ve consistently been landing a spot as one of the top 10 LazMall health brands!” Darla said.

Mighty Baby PH – Meryll Dy

Meryll Dy, owner of Mighty Baby PH, has been distributing their products since 2014 in established retail stores in the Philippines, and saw an increasing need to strengthen their online brand presence and widen their network to reach more potential customers across the country. This led to Meryll’s decision to start selling on Lazada in 2014. She and her team were one of the first few sellers on Lazada. Today, she is the owner of a brand that’s been identified as one of the Top 15 brands under the Mom and Baby Category.

“For the first few years with Lazada, we were not very active in joining campaigns, and the look of our online store was pretty ordinary. We hired more manpower two years ago to focus on just Lazada, and also spruce our store up to make it more aesthetically pleasing for our customers. Our sales have grown exponentially since! Revenue from traditional brick and mortar stores dipped the past couple of months due to the pandemic, but we are very happy that we have Lazada to back us up as a partner that will help us grow our business. They have completely changed the online shopping scene in the Philippines,” said Meryll.

Greenika – Gesika Baylon

Greenika was founded by Gesika Baylon, who onboarded her brand onto Lazada in October 2018. Gesika used to work for a small digital marketing agency that provided services for several eCommerce businesses across the globe selling on Amazon, E-Bay and Shopify. Gesika saw an increasing demand for online shopping, and fueled by her passion for skincare dreamt of starting her own business. She had a vision of creating organic beauty products that are chemical-free, safe, and affordable. Leaving her 9-5 job, she went on to launch Greenika – which comes from the words “green” symbolizing nature and plants, and the last three letters “ika” from first her name.

“Almost three years since joining Lazada, Greenika now has over 100,000 followers, and now has two shops that make a sizeable monthly revenue. I’m extremely grateful for Lazada because selling on the platform has enabled me to make money to pay off all of my bank loans and debts, and now has given me the opportunity to purchase properties I’ve always dreamt of providing for my family. I wouldn’t have been able to reach all these milestones if it wasn’t for Lazada. Lazada University has been an essential tool enabling me to learn how to build a stronger presence on the platform, and gain traffic for our page and products. This is why we have seen tremendous improvement month after month,” Gesika said.

Although starting a business from the ground up may seem very daunting at first, Lazada offers a multitude of tools, educational modules and excellent seller services to guide them throughout the process. These entrepreneurs also credit their success to their loyal customers who continue to support their businesses. Gesika adds that putting customers first is also an important advice she would give to aspiring business owners.

“As we celebrate Lazada’s ninth anniversary this month, we want to also thank our sellers and partners for their support and trust in Lazada as they forge ahead in their digital transformation journeys. We hope to continue to inspire even more local entrepreneurs in their eCommerce journeys, and support them to grow and build a stronger digital economy in the Philippines,” said Carlos Barrera, Lazada Philippines chief operating officer.

