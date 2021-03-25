Intel forms new unit to build chips for other firms

Semiconductor giant Intel is apparently making major shifts in its strategy, and will soon be churning out computer chips for global companies, in addition to its own requirements.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (Credit: Intel Corporation)

In a news release, Intel unveiled its new business unit Intel Foundry Services, which is envisioned to “become a major provider of foundry capacity in the US and Europe to serve customers globally”.

The announcement also came with Intel expansion plans beginning with a $20- billion investment to build two new factories (or fabs) in Arizona in the US.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, in the news release, outlined the company’s path forward to manufacture, design and deliver “leadership products and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Gelsinger shared his vision for “IDM 2.0,” a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing (IDM) model which included plans to become a major provider of foundry capacity for US and European companies.

“We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger. “Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in.”

Intel Foundry Services (IFS), is reportedly a new standalone business unit “to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.”

Intel announced that semiconductor industry veteran Dr. Randhir Thakur will head the new busines unit.

Intel said IFS “will be differentiated from other foundry offerings with a combination of leading-edge process technology and packaging, committed capacity in the US and Europe, and a world-class IP portfolio for customers, including x86 cores as well as ARM and RISC-V ecosystem IPs.”

Gelsinger added that this early, Intel’s foundry plans have already received “strong enthusiasm and statements of support from across the industry.”