SSS suspends online services on April 1 to 2 due to system maintenance

The Social Security System (SSS) said it will conduct a scheduled system maintenance activity on its information technology (IT) facilities from April 1 to 2, 2021.

During this time, the following online channels, such as the SSS website, My.SSS Portal, and SSS Mobile App, including online payment channels, will be temporarily unavailable, according to the state-owned pension firm. These service channels will resume operations on Saturday, April 3, 2021, it added.

“The system maintenance is part of efforts by SSS to improve the accessibility of its online channels and provide a consistent and friendlier user experience to its stakeholders,” it said.

