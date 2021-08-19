Printer shipments post double-digit growth in Q2 of 2021: IDC

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market expanded for the fourth quarter in a row in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) with shipments growing 13.4% year over year to nearly 22.9 million units.
Shipment value also increased during the quarter with year-over-year growth of 31.2% to $10.2 billion signaling the return to office, according to new data from IDC.
Notable highlights from the quarter include:
- Inkjet vendors continued to record high shipments to cater to ongoing demand and to fill order backlogs. The Laser market also saw year-over-year growth, another sign that the return to office is underway.
- Seven out of nine regional markets witnessed year-over-year expansion in unit shipments. Similar to last quarter, the common theme for this quarter is that growth was driven by increased demand for low-end devices.
- Epson and HP Inc. grew 57.1% and 11.7% year over year, respectively while Canon declined 5.9% due to semiconductor shortages and stock issues. As with Canon, Brother also experienced significant challenges regarding production and stock availability causing it to contract 4.9% year over year.
