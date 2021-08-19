Printer shipments post double-digit growth in Q2 of 2021: IDC

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market expanded for the fourth quarter in a row in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21) with shipments growing 13.4% year over year to nearly 22.9 million units.

Shipment value also increased during the quarter with year-over-year growth of 31.2% to $10.2 billion signaling the return to office, according to new data from IDC.

Notable highlights from the quarter include: