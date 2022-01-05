DICT gears up for student category of 6th PH Startup Challenge 2021

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it is gearing up for its 6th Philippine Startup Challenge 2021 (Student Category), with entries and submissions for the contest extended until January 31, 2022.

The PSC is a startup competition which aims to encourage and support Filipinos in creating innovative and relevant ICT products and services that may potentially develop into viable business ventures and provide solutions to social problems.

The initiative is geared towards promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship in ICT among Filipinos and in ensuring the continuous creation of investable ideas that will expand the Philippine Startup ecosystem.

Last November 16, 2021, the PSC announced the Top 5 winners for the Professional Category. The winners were eligible for DICT’s Startup Grant Fund worth P500,000.00 and also received cloud vouchers, monitors, HMS app development training, etc. from Huawei.

For the first time in six years, the PSC was held online. The competing finalists were startups from ideation to minimum viable product stage. Leading up to the final round, this year’s PSC for the professional category received a total of 120 entries nationwide, 25 of which advanced to the national finals.

The Top 5 winners are composed of the following:

1 st – FARM BOX from Region IV-A

2 nd – AIRIN from Region II

3 rd – LIFT from Region VII

4 th — UPROOT URBAN FARMS from Region IV-A

5th – FEASTSAVER from NCR

Emmy Lou V. Delfin, director of the ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB) of the DICT, commended the finalists in the competition and urged them to be on the lookout for DICT’s Startup Grant Fund, where all startups can soon apply to.

“The Philippine Startup Challenge national finals for the Professional Category was a great success. It was nice to see exemplary startup ideas and products that may contribute to national development. With our Bureau’s initiatives, we hope to further support these startups so they can continue their efforts,” Delfin said.

“Now, with the PSC’s Student Category coming up, we are excited to witness the potential of the Filipino youth in terms of running digital startups. Our team shall continue preparing for the future of the Philippine startup ecosystem and we promise to continue improving our startup programs to empower and give more opportunities to our innovative Filipinos, especially our children,” she added.