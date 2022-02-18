Eastern Communications seals pact with Batangas-based cable TV operator

Telecom firm Eastern Communications recently sealed a partnership with Batangas-based CATV operator Newisland Media Vision to provide connectivity solutions in the province.

Photo shows (from right) Ruel Juan, operations manager of Newisland Media Vision, Eusebio “Boy” Magnaye, president and chairman of Newisland Media Vision, Eastern Communications head of regional sales Anthony Co, Eastern Communications head of strategic marketing Tonie Casas. Standing (from right) Eastern Communications executive account manager Jhonas De Claro and Eastern Communications head of Luzon regional operations Edmar Alday

Newisland Media Vision, which is based in Bauan, Batangas, recently activated 1 GB of bandwidth with Eastern Communications for Bauan. Moreover, to augment their expansion plans, Newisland has also completed provisioning another 1 GB with Eastern Communications to provide more bandwidth to their customer base in Carmona, Cavite.

“We continue to see rising demands from our consumers and by partnering with Eastern Communications, we are able to provide the services that are demanded of us. We look forward to a fruitful and positive partnership with Eastern,” said Eusebio “Boy” Magnaye, president and chairman of Newisland.