PSA claims it has delivered 30.5 million national ID cards

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it has delivered more than 30.5 million PhilIDs, also known as national IDs, after printing a combined total of 50.26 million PhilIDs and ePhilIDs as of Jan. 31, 2023.

Out of the 50-million figure, a total of 30,558,332 are PhilIDs — of which, 23,256,884 were delivered as of 31 January 2023, while 19,703,727 ePhilIDs are issued to registered persons.

PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said the PSA, together with its field offices and partner agencies, implemented strategies to provide more Filipinos with the national ID to enable immediate utilization of PhilSys benefits.

“This landmark milestone is a testament that our initiatives are effective,” said Mapa.

For the issuance of PhilIDs, the PSA continues to work with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for fast-tracked printing and production, and the Philippine Postal Corporation (PPC) for swift delivery.

As part of its efforts to allow registered persons to immediately enjoy the benefits of being PhilSys-registered, the agency introduced the ePhilID, which can be claimed at PhilSys registration centers, or issued through plaza-type and house-to-house distribution.

The PSA also piloted the implementation of the downloadable ePhilID, which allows registered persons to download a PDF copy of their ePhilID on their mobile devices. As of 02 February 2023, 440,784 ePhilIDs have been downloaded.

With the same functionality and validity, both the PhilID and ePhilID are designed to streamline service delivery for easier accessibility and application for social welfare programs and employment opportunities.

“The PhilID and ePhilID are now being used by Filipinos as valid proof of identity to claim remittances, open bank accounts, apply for employment, and receive social and welfare benefits,” Mapa added.

The PSA said registered persons are assured that they are protected from identity theft and counterfeiting with the QR code of the PhilID and ePhilID as a security feature.

It can be scanned using PhilSys Check via verify.philsys.gov.ph, an identity authentication tool that cross-checks the data stored in the QR code against the data printed on the PhilID or ePhilID.

“We will continue turning our strategies into actions that will speed up national ID issuance and scale up PhilSys-enabled services. We assure that all registered persons will receive a PhilID printed by the BSP, even if they claim or download their ePhilIDs,” said Mapa.