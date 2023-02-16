Zoom names VST ECS as PH distribution partner

Local tech distributor VST ECS Phils. Inc. has announcef its appointment as the Philippine distribution partner of Zoom Video Communications.

As hybrid work becomes the new norm, collaboration platforms play a crucial role to drive productivity and engagement of workers regardless of location.

Amid the pandemic, Zoom’s communications platform has become one of the go-to-platforms to enable and support remote workforce, enable distance learning, host online events, enhance collaboration between teams, and sustain connections. Organizations relied heavily on collaboration tools to help ensure business continuity.

“This appointment allows VST ECS Phils. to offer the full suite of Zoom services to local companies through our extensive channel network. Our objective is to empower individuals and businesses by providing them with a single point of contact regarding Zoom solutions and services. Hence, customers would be able to maximize Zoom’s capabilities, ensure a seamless and consistent experience, and power modern work experiences,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils., Inc.

With the growth of dispersed workforce, technology will play an integral part to unify experiences and foster a culture of inclusivity. VST ECS is poised to support the future of work with its impressive portfolio of hardware, software, and services.

“This will further put us in a better position to address the evolving needs of the market to support the widespread adoption of remote work set-up and cloud-based technologies,” he added.

“We are excited to onboard VSTECS Phils. as a distributor for the Philippine market. With its country-wide, cross-industry channel reach and broad portfolio of complementary solutions, this creates new opportunities for Zoom to increase its footprint, elevate customer experiences, and provide additional revenue streams for its channel base,” said Jacob Pereira, head of Asia Pacific partners at Zoom.