PSA fully adopts walk-in PhilSys registration, closes online Step 1 portal

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it is disabling its online Step 1 registration portal and is fully implementing walk-in registration to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) nationwide.

Starting Feb. 23, Filipinos who wish to register to PhilSys can head to any registration center and would no longer need to pre-register through online Step 1 — a website initially introduced by the PSA for safe and accessible PhilSys registration during the pandemic.

“The PSA and its PhilSys registration centers are happy to welcome walk-in registrations nationwide,” said PSA undersecretary Dennis Mapa.

“Ngayong mas pinadali na ang pag-register, inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na magtungo sa registration centers at mapabilang sa milyon-milyong nakapagparehistro na sa PhilSys,” he added.

In registering to PhilSys at registration centers, an individual’s demographic information will be validated by the PSA personnel, after which, the biometric information will be collected.

Upon completion of the process, a transaction slip will be given to the registered person.

Apart from registration centers at fixed locations and malls, the PSA and its field offices are by conducting PhilSys mobile registration activities across the country, including far-flung areas.

As of Feb. 20, 76,681,716 Filipinos are already registered to PhilSys.