Toyota PH introduces fleet connected service

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced that it has become the first automotive company in the country to introduce a fleet management solution.

The G-Fleet system can be accessed on computers and mobile devices

Toyota said its Fleet Connected Service is the first automotive GPS system designed specifically for Toyota vehicles that aims to assist business owners and operators in managing vehicle assets and optimizing manpower productivity.

“With a connected device that tracks real-time data of fleet vehicles, companies are able to maximize efficiency and ultimately aid in improving business profitability,” the company said in a statement.

The Japanese carmaker said the system provides vehicle information such as current location, trip monitoring, vehicle mileage, and even recognizes unusual driver behavior.

“It also records each time when a vehicle enters and exits a virtual boundary through the geofencing function; and reports device disconnection and tampering through its unplug detection feature,” it said.

The data are instantly transmitted from the device to Toyota’s G-Fleet System, allowing businesses to have a full view of their fleet anytime and anywhere, the company said.

Toyota’s connected device with SIM card

The new offering is compatible with Toyota vehicles such as the Vios, Innova, Hiace, Hilux, Fortuner, Avanza, Corolla Altis, Rush, and Wigo models 2016 to present. The company said a connected device will be available in all other models soon.

Toyota also said the device will be installed only by authorized Toyota technicians for safety and assurance.