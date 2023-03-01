PLDT targets petabit international capacity in latest roll-out

PLDT is aiming to breach the petabit-level (1,000 terabits) in international capacity, as it invests in more strategic international subsea cables in the next five years.



The roll-out of new cables rests on the sharp increase in demand for international network capacity as well as the sustained vibrant business conditions of the Philippines, and are meant to further advance the country’s emerging digital economy, attract global hyperscalers, and future-proof its infrastructure.

Recently, PLDT completed the landing of the shore-end segment of the ADC system in Nasugbu, Batangas.

“PLDT’s continuous investments in international submarine cables not only provide our customers better online experience, but they also help boost the country’s digital economy including the proliferation of fintech, help create more jobs, and attract interested global tech giants or hyperscalers to invest here,” Mitch L. Locsin, PLDT and Smart first VP and head of Enterprise and International Business Groups, said.

With the launch of the Jupiter Cable system in July 2022, the PLDT Group has since tripled its international capacity. It will soon reach 100 Terabits by end-2023 once the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) system consortium finishes the construction of all landing sites and the installation of submarine cable across East and Southeast Asia.

Recently, PLDT completed the landing of the shore-end segment of the ADC system in Nasugbu, Batangas. Once fully operational, the 9,400-kilometer cable system will further add at least 36 Terabits to PLDT’s international capacity and bolster the Philippines’ digital advantage to service global hyperscalers.

PLDT has also announced the construction of another cable system called Apricot that is expected to be in service by mid-2025. This $80 million investment will raise PLDT’s total international capacity to more than 130Tbps, and reinforce its links to Guam, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore.

“Together with our massive investments in Data Centers and newer technologies, these international cable infrastructures signify our commitment to provide customers faster and better digital services and help steer the country towards becoming a preferred digital hub for the expansion of tech giants and hyperscalers,” Gene Sanchez, PLDT VP and Global Capacity Strategy head, said. PLDT has significantly invested over the last 10 years, expanding its data center sites to 11, and increasing its domestic and international fiber footprint to over 1,091,000 kilometers as of end-September 2022.