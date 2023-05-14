Team PH captures gold, silver medals in MLBB at Cambodia SEA Games

The Philippine clinched the gold and silvers medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” for the male and female categories, respectively, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Philippine Team swept Malaysia 3-0 to win the gold in the male category

Team Philippines dominated Malaysia via 3-0 sweep in a best-of-five (Bo5) series in the male category.

The country’s delegates were Angelo Kyle D. Arcangel, Michael Angelo E. Sayson, Marco Stephen B. Requitiano, David Charles L. Canon, Rowgien Stimpson N. Unigo, and Nowee C. Macasa. The team is led by coaches Francis “Ducky” Glindro and Vrendon Lin.

Besting out eight other countries, the Philippines already has three gold medals from the biennial SEA Games tournament. Its team captain Angelo Kyle D. Arcangel is now the first-ever two-time Southeast Asian gold medalist in MLBB.

Team Malaysia settled for a silver finish, while teams Myanmar and Cambodia received bronze medals after landing in the third and fourth spots.

Team Indonesia squeaked past the Philippines 3-2 to cop the gold in the female category

In the female category, Indonesia edged out the Philippines with a score of 3-2 in a best-of-five (Bo5) match series held last May 11.

The peak concurrent viewership for the female tournament recorded a new high of 1,367,274, making it the most-watched female esports tournament ever, according to Esports Charts.

Team Philippines notched a silver podium finish, while Teams Malaysia and Vietnam settled for 3rd and 4th spots and received bronze medals.

This is the first time the Southeast Asian multi-sport event featured a standalone MLBB tournament for women. A total of six (6) teams joined, including Laos and the host country Cambodia.