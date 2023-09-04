PH reigns supreme in 2023 Mobile Legends championship

Philippine team SIBOL reigned supreme at the IESF World Esports Championship 2023, earning themselves the championship title at the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” tournament.



In a thrilling best-of-five series against Indonesia, SIBOL came on top with the lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool. This also marked the first clean win sweep from the national SIBOL team, as they fought from the Qualifiers to the Grand Finals, leaving Indonesia in second place.

This year’s championship took place in Iași, Romania, where sixteen international Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams fought across the lower and upper brackets to win the IESF MLBB champion title.

Notably, Saudi Arabia emerged as the third placement for the tournament, followed by Egypt (fourth placement), who proved their unmatched rivalry.

“Congratulations to the SIBOL team for bringing home the gold! The event was a tremendous success, and we appreciate the professionalism and sportsmanship of our participating teams,” Ray Ng, head of Esports Ecosystem, MOONTON Games, said.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy.

With over one billion installations and 105 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.