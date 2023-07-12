realme crowns Mobile Legends Season 7 champions

Mobile phone maker realme announced the winners of its recently concluded realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) Season 7 Grand Finals at SM Megamall last July 1.

The company said for the first time in RMC’s storied history, this season featured two clusters: the Men’s League and the inaugural Women’s League.

Photo shows the winners of the realme Mobile Legends Cup men and women’s league.

Z4 Esports Pegaxy emerged as the champions in the men’s side after a grueling Weekly Playoffs format that kicked off in March, followed by the Final Four face-off at the Grand Finals event. Meanwhile, Smart Omega Empress etched their names in the history books, becoming the first-ever #RMCWomensLeague champions.

The winning esports teams enjoyed a prize pool of over P1 million along with P150K worth of realme devices.

Aside from these exciting amateur championship matches, the RMC Season 7 Grand Finals also welcomed pro Mobile Legends squads in a friendly, yet highly competitive showmatch segment.

The Philippine national team for esports SIBOL along with teams Smart Omega and TNC Pro Team – ML battled it out for mobile gaming supremacy. In the end, SIBOL proved too much to handle for any squad, as the national team dominated the field and came away with an undefeated record.

Another highlight of the RMC Season 7 Grand Finals was veteran caster Chantelle taking home two major trophies. Aside from being awarded the Finals MVP of the unforgettable showmatch by the casters, she also won Legendary Caster by topping the poll posted on realme’s official Facebook page last June 27.

Fans who tuned in to the event in-person and online were ecstatic from all the heart-pumping matches and the exciting performance by iconic rapper Gloc-9. Also part of the festivities as the sport’s staple faces and voices were several ML:BB personalities.

If you wish to relive the action of the RMC Season 7 Grand Finals, watch the replay on realme Philippines’ Facebook page. Keep updated on the latest news by checking out realme’s official website. Committed to supporting Filipino gamers in local esports and empowering amateur gamers, realme Philippines introduced the realme Mobile Legends Cup (RMC) back in 2019.