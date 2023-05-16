Epson opens Davao office to support growth of Mindanao market

Japanese tech giant Epson continues to expand its investment in the country as the company launched its newest sales office and solution center in Davao City following the launch of its new Philippine headquarters in Pasig City in February.

Leading the official launch of Epson Philippines Corporation (EPC) Davao Sales Office and Solution Center were (from left) Benjamin Villacorta III, regional sales manager; Masako Kusama, EPC president and director; and Cristopher Sanchez, head of sales division

According to the company, the Philippines has long been an important growth market for Epson, and the technology company has developed a strong presence in the local market throughout its two decades of operation in the country.

Throughout the years, the Davao Sales Office has played an integral part in bringing Epson’s innovations to its customers in the southern part of the Philippines. In 2005, the Davao Sales Office opened its first location at Bonifacio Street, Davao City with only one regular staff and three promoters covering Davao City dealers.



The office grew in both operations and profitability, and eventually transferred to a larger location within the heart of Davao City.



Today, with 45 managed partners all over the region, the new and improved Davao Sales Office handles a multimillion business in Mindanao. To further empower customers across Mindanao, Epson has transformed its newest office space to accommodate the first Solution Center in the region.



The Epson Solution Center functions as a display venue for Epson products and gives consumers the opportunity to explore Epson’s sustainable business solutions through actual demonstrations.



With sustainability at its core, the Solution Center showcases Epson’s environmental solutions such as its heat-free technology in its inkjet printers, which uses no heat in the ink ejection process, delivers lower power consumption, and enables higher productivity for users.

Located at the GIMS Building, Angliongto St. corner Liceralde Village, Davao City, the Solution Center showcases Epson’s portfolio of printing technology and visual imaging products.

“With Epson’s investment in our new home in Davao City, we have consolidated our resources in one place so that our customers and partners in the region can access all our products at our new Solution Center,” Masako Kusama, Epson Philippines president, said.



“The Southern Mindanao economic landscape has seen exponential growth in recent years. Our latest investment in the new Davao Sales Office and Solution Center is a show of our confidence in the region’s growth, and we will continue our commitment to enabling the local community through our solutions.”

Moving forward, Epson looks forward to collaborating with the local communities, providing them with access to digital innovation, and contributing to the growth of the local economic landscape.

“We recognize Epson as one of the leading providers of digital printing solutions in the country. As such, we congratulate the company as it opens new doors to bring its expertise and technology to the Mindanao region,” Davao City mayor Sebastian Duterte said.

“We are optimistic that Epson will continue to provide quality service and innovation to the market here, and we wish the company all the best as it continues to expand operations in the Philippines.”

In recent years, investors have taken a renewed interest in the Davao region, particularly Davao City which, due to its strategic location, is regarded as a regional trade center for Southern Mindanao.



According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Davao region’s economy has seen 8.1% growth in 2022. It was valuated at P954.1 billion, with an estimated increase of P71.9 billion from 2021, and P53.2 billion from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.