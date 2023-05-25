Epson PH unveils 4K ‘smart’ gaming projector

The Philippine subsidiary of tech giant Epson has enhanced its line-up of home projectors with the announcement of its new EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector, which the company said is the most affordable in the 4K PRO-UHD entry range.

Epson said the new product is designed to offer immersive big-screen entertainment for movie nights and casual gaming with a screen size of up to 500 inches.

Epson’s new offering also allows a wider range of users to elevate their home entertainment experience. Combining smart features such as Android TV and Chromecast built-in support with top-notch image presentation at a competitive price, the EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector allows more home users to enjoy a truly convenient and immersive gaming experience.

Capable of high brightness of up to 2,800 lumens and short input lag of under 20ms, users will be able to enjoy a smooth and seamless gaming experience. The large projected screen size will also play a big role in enhancing users’ gaming experience as it gives players the impression that they are right in the center of the action.

The EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector offers a comprehensive suite of advanced features for an all-in-one home entertainment projection solution. It features scene adaptive gamma correction, frame interpolation, HDR10/HLG support, as well as 3LCD technology providing equal white and color light output, allowing users to enjoy smooth, color-correct, and high-resolution images.

Additionally, a new Vivid color mode incorporated in the projector enables users to focus on color and contrast settings, allowing them to fully enjoy a wide variety of content.

Its eco mode in the light output setting also allows the user to save energy by reducing the lumens of the projector, effectively lessening power consumption and preserving the longevity of the light source.

Leveraging on the widespread popularity of video streaming services today, Epson’s new EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector comes integrated with Android TVTM function as well as a built-in 10W speaker, providing users the ability to meet their home entertainment needs through the projector, without adding any external audio device.

To further improve the user experience, the projector also features video casting support, allowing users the option to cast their entertainment apps or project content directly from their device of choice with Chromecast built-in.

The built-in front-facing 10-watt speaker also features a bottom-facing sound chamber, designed to improve audio spread, and is fully enveloped in a specially designed enclosure for exceptional audio clarity. Combined with its other smart features as well as bright and vivid image quality, the EH-TW6250 truly offers an all-in-one solution.

The EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector was created to provide an easy and seamless installation process. Through its proprietary sliding keystone function which enables users to change the size of its screen with a built-in sliding keystone bar, it can be mounted even in limited spaces.

Further enhancing its ease of installation and use, the projector also features a wide +/- 60 percent vertical lens shift, allowing users the flexibility of installing the projectors on shelves or within any corner of the room.

Users can further enhance their entertainment experience with the use of external speakers. Epson’s latest projector offering features HDMI ARC ports, as well as Bluetooth connectivity with the use of the Epson ELPAP12 Android TV Dongle, offering users a variety of options to elevate their home entertainment systems by providing an immersive visual and audio experience.

Taking reference from motifs and themes in pottery, the EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector features a simple and clean design, making use of neutral color tones and soft lines for a pleasant exterior. This enables users to fit the projector into any room seamlessly, without the need to redesign or color-match the product and room.

“Epson’s new EH-TW6250 Smart Gaming Projector allows more users to experience the bright and vivid images made possible with our 4K PRO-UHD technology at a more accessible price point,” Ed Bonoan, head of Marketing Division at Epson Philippines said. “We believe that users will truly be able to elevate their home entertainment experience with this flexible and easy-to-install all-in-one offering.”