Globe bats for creation of Connectivity Index Rating in PH

Globe said it is supporting calls for the establishment of a national Connectivity Index Rating, which sets a standard for Internet quality, as it stands ready to collaborate with the government to make this proposal a reality.

The proposed connectivity index aims to establish a standard for the quality of Internet connectivity in public and private buildings, contributing to the wider national effort toward comprehensive digitization.

“We are ready and eager to work with the government to establish a Connectivity Index Rating in the country. This will allow our consumers to choose which establishment or public place they would want to patronize because internet services are within standards,” Ernest Cu, Globe Group president and CEO, said.

“With this in place, we will cement the perception that the Philippines has Internet services at par with other countries, just as external party surveys have been showing.”

The Connectivity Index Rating was proposed by Globe together with various industry players to the sector leaders of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC).

The creation of a Connectivity Index Rating, supported by other industry stakeholders like consumer group CitizenWatch Philippines, is envisioned to serve as a consumer-friendly, easy to understand rating system for the quality of internet experience in a particular indoor area.

The quality of Internet experience includes speed, accessibility, availability and security. This rating will provide a meaningful benchmark for property owners and government institutions on the right level of connectivity vis-a-vis the volume of user traffic in a given building or area.

ATim Abejo, co-convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines, underlined the potential impact of this index, as having a connectivity rating publicly displayed or available online “will affect the image of an institution and will force building owners to take steps to ensure high-quality digital connectivity for their users.”

Currently, consumers have no way of assessing the quality of internet connectivity in public spaces such as airports, malls, hotels, libraries, and coffee shops.

Abejo said the index should be as straightforward as the familiar 5-star system used to rate hotels.