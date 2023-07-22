11-year tech veteran named as new JobStreet PH managing director

SEEK, the parent company of online employment marketplaces JobStreet and JobsDB, has appointed Dannah Majarocon as JobStreet Philippines managing director, effective July 2023.

With over 11 years of experience in the tech industry in the Philippines, Majarocon has held various leadership roles, one of which was with Lalamove Philippines, an on-demand same-day delivery platform in Asia where she was recently a consultant and managing director.

Prior to Lalamove Philippines, she had been in leadership positions with Mynt, which operates GCash and Fuse Lending, as well as Globe Telecom, a major telco player in the country. She spent her career managing overall P&L, business operations, and strategy, driving stellar performance to multiple fast-growing companies.

“I’m very confident that our team will be able to continue making a difference in the Philippines and take JobStreet to the next level to help more Filipinos find meaningful and fulfilling working lives. I do hope to be able to drive a significant impact on more talent in the market — most importantly, the under supported blue-collar and freelance workers in the country,” said Majarocon.

She also stressed her goal to continue working towards supporting more micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute significantly to the Philippine economy, through providing relevant recruitment insights and a pool of quality candidates.

In her role, Majarocon will be responsible for implementing business strategies, ensuring a robust and forward-looking framework while driving growth for the company. She is also designated to nurture the work culture and encourage maximum engagement and performance and, at the same time, strengthen collaborations and relationships with external and internal stakeholders.

Peter Bithos, chief executive officer for Asia at SEEK, said, “Dannah joins us at an exciting time at SEEK, as we are embarking on a new phase of growth with the transformation of our JobStreet platform this year, which will start in the Philippines.

“The new platform will enable us to innovate faster, deliver exceptional value, and better serve our talent and employer community. There is a fantastic opportunity for us to grow in the region, and we are excited that a leader of Dannah’s caliber and experience will be taking the helm in this important market.”

Dannah will report to Lewis Ng, chief operating officer for Asia at SEEK. Commenting on her appointment, Lewis said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dannah to our team. With her exceptional track record and capabilities, we are confident that she will successfully guide JobStreet in advancing our commitment to helping talent find meaningful work and supporting employers in finding top talent in the Philippines.”

Majarocon will be taking over from Philip Gioca, who has held the position for eight years and has been with the company for over 13 years, spearheading various campaigns.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Philip for his invaluable contributions, dedication, and leadership during his tenure. Philip has played a pivotal role in strengthening SEEK’s position as the market leader in the Philippines and has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth through his vision of providing a job for every Filipino. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will no doubt be built upon by Dannah and our team of over 150 people in the Philippines,” said Lewis.