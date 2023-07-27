Smart, TikTok announce winner in ‘The Greatest Gamer Philippines’ reality show

“The Greatest Gamer Philippines,” the reality contest of TikTok presented by Smart Communications, in collaboration with Smart Omega and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), has reached its finale, with 16-year-old Ezequiel “Spidey” Cauilan emerging as the ultimate champion.



After three weeks of fierce competition and a display of exceptional gaming skills, Caulian secured a place in the Smart Omega team’s MLBB roster and cemented his status as ‘The Greatest Gamer’ in the country.

The companies said the culmination of The Greatest Gamer Philippines witnessed intense battles, strategic gameplay, and heart-stopping moments. Throughout the competition, Cauilan displayed unwavering determination, skill, and passion, standing out among the talented pool of finalists.



Their performance showcased the qualities necessary to excel in professional Esports, inspiring gamers across the country.

“Thank you so much to those who support me, especially my family because they never give up on me. I am very grateful to TikTok and Smart for this opportunity to showcase the talent of Filipinos in Esports. I hope I can be an inspiration to our countrymen who want to achieve their dreams. Thank you very much,” Cauilan said.

As the winner of The Greatest Gamer Philippines, Cauilan received P250,000 cash prize, a one-year contract with Smart’s professional esports team Smart Omega, and the opportunity to join Smart Omega’s esteemed MLBB roster, offering him further opportunities for growth and success in his gaming career.



“The Greatest Gamer Philippines has been a remarkable showcase of talent, passion, and the power of the Filipino gaming community. We extend our warmest congratulations to Spidey for his well-deserved victory and commend all the participants for their exceptional performances. The competition has not only highlighted the incredible potential and dedication of Filipino gamers but also reinforced our commitment to supporting the growth of the gaming community in the Philippines,” Vanessa Brown, director, Business Development, APAC, TikTok, said

“We would like to extend our congratulations to Spidey, who emerged as the champion of the first ever The Greatest Gamer Philippines. His performance is a testament to the immense talent and skill of young Filipinos, who have the potential to dominate esports here and abroad. May his journey inspire more young Filipinos to pursue their passions and dreams,” Lloyd R. Manaloto, first vice president and head of prepaid and content at Smart, said.

As the official telco partner of The Greatest Gamer Philippines, Smart enabled seamless connectivity and uninterrupted gameplay of the finalists.

From the auditions, which drew thousands of passionate gamers, to the exciting challenges in the villa, The Greatest Gamer Philippines garnered immense support with almost 550,000 unique viewers from TikTok users, Esports fans, and the Filipino gaming community across the ten live streams throughout the competition. TikTok provided an immersive experience, offering behind-the-scenes, weekly tournaments, and engaging content that delved into the contestant’s backstories, allowing Esports fans and viewers to follow their journeys closely.

The impact and legacy of The Greatest Gamer Philippines will continue to resonate, inspiring future generations of Esports athletes to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence. The competition’s conclusion marks not only a thrilling achievement for Spidey but also a significant milestone in the Esports landscape in the Philippines. For more information about The Greatest Gamer Philippines and to relive the exciting moments of the competition, follow @thegreatestgamer on TikTok or visit https://www.tiktok.com/@thegreatestgamer.