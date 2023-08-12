Converge ICT appoints GM for its new SG subsidiary

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT recently onboarded technology executive Victor Koh to lead Converge ICT Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Converge SG) as general manager and head of international and wholesale sales.

Koh, a Singaporean, will be responsible for managing its operations while driving revenue growth by extending connectivity services and fiber optic capacity to international markets.

“Converge has a good opportunity to develop a strong presence in the international carrier space. I’m excited to fulfill my role and support Converge to become the partner of choice for regional international carriers especially as the market becomes more competitive in broadband services,” Koh said in a statement.

Koh has over 30 years of expertise in the information technology and telecommunications industry, with a track record in developing strategies in penetrating new markets.

Converge SG, the international unit of fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions, said it is now up and running and fully geared up to service enterprise customers outside the Philippines.

“We realize the opportunities presented by wholesale as a driver for our enterprise business and Converge will continue to capitalize on that. Converge SG stands ready to enable telecommunication firms, carriers, cable companies, and other businesses in delivering intra-Asia and Trans-Pacific connectivity capabilities for their operations,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge attained a Facilities-Based Operations (FBO) License in Singapore this year to deploy telecommunications infrastructure and provide connectivity services to wholesale and enterprise customers in the region.

Through its global subsidiary, Converge offers a variety of international connectivity services, such as Ethernet-International Private Line (E-IPL) service, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service, and submarine cable capacities, among others.

“Converge SG was built on the premise of serving the wholesale needs of international carriers, ISPs and telecommunication firms. We hope to finally capture various growth opportunities for the Wholesale business,” said Converge president and co-founder Grace Uy.

The fiber broadband provider operates one of the largest international networks in the country with points of presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.

It also maintains its network expansion as it participates in the Bifrost Cable System and the South-East Asia Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X), which are both set to be operational by next year.

“With our investments in our international broadband network, we are ready to service and enable the growth of business clients in the region,” said Converge SEVP and COO Jesus Romero.