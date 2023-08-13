Tech firm shows way how to streamline SAP migration to the cloud

Cloud4C, an advanced managed cloud service provider, recently joined the KaUSAP Summit 2023, which was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig City.

Cloud4C senior vice president of global delivery Kamalakar Gunupati gave a talk titled “Move to the Cloud” which aimed at shedding light on the Self-Healing Operations Platform (SHOP) and why this serves as a game-changer for managing Systems Applications and Products (SAP) in data processing environments.

The company said the migration, management, and modernization of SAP environments is a very complex activity, especially when done in a scale environment.

Pulling these complex activities off, time and again with accuracy, agility and consistency requires a specialist capability, backed by high levels of automation and a migration factory approach, it added.

Cloud4C said it is well-equipped to do just that. The organization started as part of the CtrlS group of companies in India and owns the largest pools of Rated 4 datacenters in Asia Pacific.

“Our founder and chairman saw that we’re good at hosting all of this unimaginable amount of workload, but why not take it to the next level and manage them? That’s how Cloud4C was born,” said Edler Panlilio, Cloud4C president and CEO.

Cloud4C said it is able to streamline complex processes because of three things.

The first is a strong foundation set in place with the delivery platform of SHOP.

Secondly, built-in practices have been developed from decades of doing SAP and non-SAP related practices. And what those practices will give clients is a baseline.

“Transformation will always be complicated. The hardest part is knowing where to start. We are able to inform you of that,” Panlilio said.

And thirdly, it’s a question of capability. This is proven by the rapid growth the organization has seen over the years with more than 20 centers of excellence that it operates.

Cloud4C said it understands that not all workloads have the same migration requirements or urgency. Businesses can prioritize critical workloads and devise migration plans that minimize disruption and downtime for business-critical processes.

“SHOP enables businesses to scale their SAP environments dynamically based on workload demands. Cloud4C leverages the elasticity of the cloud to provide resources as needed, ensuring optimal performance and cost-efficiency. This scalability and elasticity accommodate businesses with varying workloads and growth patterns, allowing them to scale up or down without constraints,” Gunupati said.

Based on the name itself, SHOP leverages automated scripts to provide self-healing operations for SAP environments on the cloud. Its ability to proactively identify and resolve issues, optimize performance, and reduce manual intervention results in enhanced operational efficiency.

Cloud4C said it works closely with organizations to assess their specific needs and develop a customized migration approach. This approach, it stressed, takes into consideration factors such as the size of the SAP landscape, complexity of the existing infrastructure, desired cloud platform, and business goals.

By tailoring the migration strategy, Cloud4C said it ensures that the transition to the cloud aligns with the organization’s objectives and architecture.

“We have developed our own unique configuration management and template. We do assessments with the client to figure out what is the deviation from standard practice and tweak the SHOP for that particular difference,” Gunupati said.

Cloud4C’s SHOP offers hybrid and multi-cloud capabilities, allowing businesses to choose the cloud platform that best suits their requirements.

Whether it’s public clouds like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, or private cloud environments, Cloud4C said it can accommodate them. This flexibility enables businesses to leverage their existing investments, adhere to specific regulatory requirements, or adopt a multi-cloud strategy for redundancy and performance optimization.

Each client is unique depending on the industry they’re in. SHOP is able to offer a high level of customization and flexibility to businesses because it is a low-code platform in which a non-developer can operate themselves.

“We have built in bots to write the code for the functionality that is required. You just need to provide what’s needed and it’ll give a program or an API in no time. This helps us with not just integration but it also gives complete control with how the platform is used,” Gunupati said.