PSA replaces PhilIDs gutted by Manila Post Office fire

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it has turned over the replacement of PhillDs affected by the Manila Central Post Office fire to the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

A total of 7,352 PhillDs were delivered by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the printing partner of the PSA for the PhillDs, at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City.

The turnover was conducted in the presence of personnel from the PSA, BSP, and the PHLPost.

The turned over PhillDs were replaced at no cost to affected registered persons and will be delivered by the PHLPost to the address provided during PhilSys registration.

The PSA also assured that the PhillDs affected by the Manila Central Post Office last May 2023 were only for registered persons residing in Manila, and that other lDs for delivery were unaffected by the fire as these are sorted and stored at the CMEC.

Meanwhile, the PSA said it continues to work with the BSP and PHLPost to accelerate printing and delivery of PhillDs to registered persons nationwide.

As of Aug. 4, the PSA said 43,382,725 PhillDs have already dispatched by the BSP, of which 36,472,753 were already delivered by the PHLPost.