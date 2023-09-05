Ninja Van opens fulfillment facility in Laguna

Tech-enabled logistics company Ninja Van Philippines recently opened its newest fulfillment hub in Cabuyao, Laguna to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may be challenged by manpower, warehousing, and inventory management limitations.

The company said the 3,700-square-meter warehouse, which can be expanded through a racking system, boasts a 2,400 pallet storage capacity and is able to process around 15,000 orders a day.

In the hub, the client’s products will be received in bulk, inventoried, and stored securely until orders are made and delivered to customers. Fulfillment services covered by the new facility include the standard inbound, storage, outbound, and return processes, as well as customized warehouse management solutions.

Ninja Fulfillment is also fully integrated into Ninja Van’s last-mile services, which results in faster parcel handling and delivery.

“We serve businesses of various sizes and recognize that their needs greatly differ from one another. For many businesses, fulfillment and warehousing may still be costly or too time-consuming. With our new Fulfillment facility, we are better equipped to provide an all-in-one storage, order and inventory management solution that our clients can also customize to fit their unique needs,” Vin Perez, country head, Ninja Van Philippines, said.

All items received in the fulfillment facility are barcoded and follow a “first in, first out” system. A dedicated team also handles quality assurance which includes expiry date management and quarterly mandatory stock taking. Understanding the shippers’ need for flexibility, Ninja Fulfillment services are able to seamlessly integrate with clients’ preferred last-mile delivery partners – not just Ninja Van. Ninja Fulfillment already supports fast-growing lifestyle brands such as Dermtropics, KJM Cosmetics, and Orijin Global Brands, as well as aggregators from other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam. Going beyond last-mile delivery, Ninja Van Philippines looks to become a total supply chain solutions provider to help shippers grow and thrive in the fast-evolving e-commerce landscape.