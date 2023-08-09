Anne Curtis is BPI’s newest brand ambassador

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) formally welcomed on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the country’s multimedia star, Anne Curtis, as its newest brand partner.

As a long-time BPI client, Curtis said she is excited to share her own experiences with BPI and to introduce its new products and services.

“BPI has always been a reliable bank throughout my journey. It has allowed me to do more and be more, which is why I want to share my experience with others,” Curtis said.

The company said Curtis’ journey with BPI serves as the springboard of the “Do More with BPI” campaign, wherein the bank enables Filipinos to do more in life and fulfill their dreams.

“BPI is the Filipinos’ partner at every point in their lives. The Bank shares their values and anticipates their needs by coming up with the best solutions crafted from years of experience. With a comprehensive line-up of products and services, BPI is able to help Filipinos realize their dreams,” TG Limcaoco, BPI president and CEO, said.

As of June this year, BPI had 6.2 million clients enrolled in its digital channels, with an open banking infrastructure providing access to 2,200 products and services by over 100 partners.

Among the bank’s latest digital innovations are the new BPI App, where retail customers can transact in seconds and avail new products and services in just minutes. Soon, customers will be able to get AI-powered financial insights on their spending and saving habits.

For SME clients, meanwhile, BPI recently launched the Ka-Negosyo online loan application portal — a one-stop shop that allows entrepreneurs to learn about and avail of the bank’s SME loan products, the company said.

On top of its digitalization efforts, BPI has embarked on an internal customer program, and under the program, the bank assigns customer delight officers to help empower frontliners and created agile teams to address common customer pain points.