PH e-sports teams gear up for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 finals

It is all systems go for the highly anticipated Asia Pacific Predator League 2024 Grand Finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on January 13 and 14.

Twenty-six teams from across the Asia Pacific region will compete in Dota 2 and Valorant for the coveted Predator Shield and their share of the $200,000 prize pool.

For Dota 2, iconic teams Blacklist International, Execration, and defending Asia Pacific Predator League champions Polaris Esports will be joined by the winners of the Philippine qualifiers, Made in Philippines.

For Valorant, Team Secret, one of the most renowned teams in the VCT Pacific League, will be alongside Oasis Gaming and ZOL Esports, who both qualified during the Philippine Finals.

“It will be anybody’s game. Predator League is the stomping ground of the region’s up-and-coming esports talents. We are excited to see who is hungry enough for the victory to overcome the competition and win the Predator Shield,” said Sue Ong Lim, general manager at Acer Philippines.

The two-day event will be filled with action-packed gaming, meet-and-greet sessions with Predator ambassadors, and performances by top Filipino artists, including Acer ambassadors Sarah Geronimo and SB19.

“January 13 and 14 will be an esports and entertainment spectacle like no other. We have prepared so many exciting activities and awesome surprises that everyone will surely enjoy,” said Princess Laosantos, senior marketing manager at Acer Philippines.