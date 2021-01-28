IT-BPO sector hiring most jobs for 2021: JobStreet

Despite being severely affected by the pandemic, the IT-BPO sector remains on top of the heap among industries that are hiring employees for 2021.

According to JobStreet’s database, companies that are actively hiring as of January 2021 belong in the Call Center/IT-Enabled Services/BPO (23%), followed by Government/Defense (21%), Human Resources Management/Consulting (12%), Education (9%), Computer/IT-Software (5%).

This is followed by other specializations (3%), as well as Retail/Merchandise (3%), Manufacturing/ Production (3%), Healthcare/Medical (3%), and Banking/Financial Services (2%).

“In the past year, the total jobs in the market declined by 30% versus 2019, but JobStreet is hopeful that the job market will continue to recover, as companies are gradually hiring applicants,” shared JobStreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca.

As the economy slowly opened in the third quarter of 2020 and people adapt to the new normal, job posts started to recover with an average growth of +3% vs. Q2 when the lockdown was imposed, based on the JobStreet database.

Some industries’ job volume has grown in the last quarter, including Aviation/Aircraft Maintenance (+179%), Sales and Financial Services (+94%), Merchandising (+68%), Advertising/Media Planning (+55%), and Biomedical (+52%).

In addition, parts of Mindanao showed some hopes as their jobs increased despite the pandemic with more than 18,000 job increases in government career opportunities from Davao, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), and Northern Mindanao.

JobStreet said it is helping hirers recover by giving them instant access to candidates who are open to urgent hiring by posting job ads for free with its Lite Ad feature in the portal.

“More and more candidates are active in hunting jobs online, which means the competition can be stiff to some specializations. We recommend our candidates to continuously upskill themselves to be able to adapt in the new working environment and master other skills that can be useful in the future,” Gioca added.