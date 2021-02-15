Huawei wants to open its 5G tech to drive global innovation

At the opening ceremony of its intelligent mining innovation lab in Taiyuan, Huawei founder and Ren Zhengfei reiterated the company’s willingness to transfer its 5G technology in entirety for the development of global ICT ecosystem.

Calling for open trade policies, Zhengfei said, “Both the US and China need to develop their economies, as this is good for our society and financial balance. Everyone needs this. As humanity keeps making progress, no company can develop a globalized industry alone. It requires concerted efforts around the world.”

Allaying concerns around the potential impact of 5G on a global scale, Zhengfei further said, “We are open to transferring all of our 5G technologies, not just licensing production to others. This will include source programs and source code to all the hardware design secrets as well as the know-how, and the chip design.”

The Chinese tech firm said the modern globalized industry is interdependent, needing open supply chains and cooperation between companies across geographies.

As a global ICT solutions provider, Huawei said it will continue its focus on providing platforms for diversified industries such as mining, ports, iron, and steel to apply ICT solutions with increased adoption of electronic, software, and computing systems.

Huawei said it has over 100 research centers and joint labs around the world, specializing in areas like mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and aesthetics and catering to diverse industries.