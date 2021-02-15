Xiaomi intros budget Redmi 9T with midrange features

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is continuing its conquest to dominate the entry-level and midrange smartphone market with the release of the Redmi 9T – a P6,990 device that already comes with a quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 662, USB-C, and a 6000mAh battery with reverse charging.

There are a variety of paint jobs that the 9T arrives in: Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green. There is also a large ‘Redmi’ branding on the lower left side of the back panel which is made of plastic material with water-repellent coating, similar to its frame.

The 6.53-inch IPS LCD display features a Gorilla Glass 3 protection which is a little outdated for 2021, a screen-to-body ratio at around 83%, 1080×2340 resolution, and a pixels-per-inch density at a little less than 400.

The device is equipped with an 11nm Snapdragon 662 processor clocking around 2GHz paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It runs the brand’s own MIUI 12 skin on top of Android 10. Although it supports dual SIM, it comes with a dedicated microSDXC slot. There are two storage configurations for the 9T as well – 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

The quad-camera setup with HDR functionality on the 9T comprises of a 48MP 26mm main shooter with phase detection autofocus, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The single 8MP front-facing camera, meanwhile, can shoot 1080p videos at 30 frames-per-second.

The Redmi 9T also features a pair of stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C 2.0, 6000mAh battery at 18W charging capacity, and 2.5W reverse charging support.

The 4GB+64GB variant retails for P6,990 while the 6GB+128GB version is priced at P7,990. The Redmi 9T is already available on Xiaomi’s flagship store on Lazada, Shopee, as well as authorized Mi stores nationwide.