Globe marks milestone with launch of 5G roaming in Thailand

Ayala-led Globe Telecom said it has reached another milestone with its debut of the 5G roaming service in Thailand in collaboration with roaming ally and Thailand’s largest telco, AIS.

Roamers are assured of uninterrupted connectivity and fast speeds wherever they are in Thailand as 5G coverage in the country extends to all its 77 provinces, the telco said.

“Although traveling may be challenging at the moment, we recognize that some Filipinos will find it necessary to leave the safety of their homes to fulfill important obligations abroad. As such, they are assured of instant and seamless connectivity wherever they are with Globe’s 5G roaming service,” said KD Dizon, Globe head for consumer mobile business.

Once travel resumes, Globe roamers with 5G-powered smartphones can experience HD-quality video calls via Globe’s Roam Surf 399 (all-day for Postpaid, 1GB for Prepaid) and other Roam Surf promos with no additional charge.

Currently, Globe is working towards rolling out its 5G roaming services in more key markets in Asia, Middle East, North America, and Europe with the help of its roaming partners.