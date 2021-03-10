Toyota Vios sedan gets sporty with new GR-S variant

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has further bolstered its Toyota Vios lineup with the introduction of a new variant backed by its Toyota Gazoo Racing brand, the Vios GR-S.

The Vios GR-S, the motorsports-inspired reinvention of Toyota’s locally-manufactured passenger car, infuses upgraded design and new features to its best-selling sedan.

TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto introduced the Vios GR-S as “the country’s most trusted model, injected with GR spirit.”

“There are over 340,000 Vios owners out there who use these reliable, tried and tested vehicles in their daily lives. Our goal with the Vios GR-S is to transform your reliable everyday car, to a Vios that gives a more pleasurable drive, whether on track or on the road,” Okamoto added.

GR-S, which stands for Gazoo Racing Sport, was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing which specializes in developing Toyota’s lineup of products built with racing DNA.

Through the introduction of the Vios GR-S, the first GR-S model in its lineup, TMP intends to make sportier options available for racing fans and motorsports enthusiasts.

The new Vios GR-S is marked with the GR emblem and featuring a sporty front bumper and grille, aerokit, and spoiler. Driver and passenger experience is also made to feel race-ready with the leather with red stitching on the wheel, shift lever and knob material, and suede/synthetic leather with red stitching seats.

The 10-speed CVT transmission variant comes with 7 SRS airbags and clearance sonars for a safer drive, as well as easy smartphone apps access with the Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.

The New Vios GR-S will be available in all of TMP’s dealerships across the country starting March 15, 2021.

Following the introduction of the Vios GR-S, the XE variant and higher now come with Apple Carplay and Android Auto Compatibility and accessible Bluetooth switches on the steering wheel. G, XLE, and E variants also get a redesign on the seat patterns, while the XE variant gets additional 2 speakers, and XLE and E grades get the new alloy wheel design.

Price changes will be applicable on the Vios lineup with significant price decrease on the G grade:

Toyota’s premier one-make-race, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Vios Cup, is set to bring back Vios racers to the racetrack by July this year, provided it is deemed safe by authorities to hold events of such nature. TMP will once again be letting skilled e-racers battle in the virtual track as it launches the second season of the GR GT Cup.