Xiaomi brings Amoled to midrange Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi has officially released the successor of last year’s Redmi Note 9 released in April – the Redmi Note 10. The new midrange smartphone from Xiaomi now features a Super Amoled display, a Snapdragon processor, 4K recording, and IP53 dust and splash protection.

The new midrange Note is lighter than its predecessor and a slightly smaller 6.43” display. Compared to the Note 9, the device has an older Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection but with a higher 409 pixels-per-inch density and better IPX rating. The Redmi Note 10 also blows its predecessor out the water as it doubles the peak brightness thanks to its Amoled DotDisplay panel, now producing 1100 nits.

The brand ditched the rear camera center placement and reverted to a modern camera tray on the top left of the back case. The Redmi Note 10 retains the same 48MP main camera with phase detection autofocus, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor. However, it can now shoot 4K@30fps and 1080p@60fps.

The MIUI 12 OS skin on the device is built on top of Android 11 and runs a Snapdragon 678 platform with Adreno 612 graphics. It comes in two memory configurations – 4GB+64GB priced at P8,490, and 6GB+128GB retailing for P9,990.

The Redmi Note 10 is available in three color options- Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and the exclusive Lake Green. Other features include an Arc side fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup, USB Type-C 2.0, a dedicated microSDXC slot, and dual stereo speakers.