BPO firm Afni opens new recruitment hub in PH

US-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company Afni officially opened last August 2 its new recruitment hub in the Philippines.

The recruitment hub will also remain open during the enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20 for applicants who cannot process their applications online.

The facility, located at the upper ground floor of One Felicity Center (OFC) along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, is another milestone for the company following the opening of its newest site at SM City Fairview in October 2020.

Afni vice president for Philippine operations Khalid Khursheed shared that when Afni Philippines first opened in Bonifacio Global City in 2012, the company had to do its recruitment activities inside an administrative and facilities while the job offerings were held in a training room.

When Afni moved to Diliman Commercial Center (QCC), Quezon City in 2013, the second and third floors of the building were used for recruitment activities. But the company was expanding rapidly, so a dedicated recruitment space at its QCC site was opened in 2015.

Khursheed said the OFC recruitment hub – a more inviting space for prospective employees – was opened in continuous pursuit of attracting talents in the BPO sector.

The two-floor recruitment hub features the following:

Reception area with built-in pads for applicants to log in their information;

Six interview rooms each equipped with computer/TV and phone;

Office area with designated rooms for Afni’s Recruitment team leadership and members;

Conference room; and

Job offer and recreation space.

The Afni history mural will also greet applicants as they enter the hub, and they can wait for their turn in the café at the hub’s first floor.

Afni Philippines talent acquisition director Anna Pinaroc said the opening of the recruitment hub “is a product of teamwork, strong partnership across departments, and a testament to Afni’s continuous growth.”