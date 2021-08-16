VST ECS partners with cloud security firm iboss

The massive shift to remote or hybrid work, which was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, has forced organizations to rethink how they approach network security. On-premises appliances were only designed for those with a traditional work environment, securing the “castle and the moat.”

Photo from Freepik.com

Today’s modern workforce now works from anywhere and has different needs. The usage of cloud apps has skyrocketed as users are looking to increase productivity, but at the same time, this presents a huge opportunity for threat actors to target organizations with remote workers. Today’s modern workforce challenges organizations to balance connectivity to business-critical applications and keeping a strong security posture.

iboss, a leading cloud Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider, helps organizations enable users to securely access any application on any device, regardless of location. Users are always connected to iboss cloud, regardless of device or location, to ensure all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, Web filtering, malware defense and data loss, at all times. This improves visibility, offers granular policy controls and advanced threat and data protection, allowing customers to adopt a cloud-first approach for connectivity and security.

“The ability to help organizations transition from on-prem security appliances to SaaS-delivered network security in the cloud will serve as catalyst for businesses to embrace their digital transformation. Since everything is in the cloud now, from data, apps, to services, iboss will revolutionize the security and collaboration landscape. We want to simplify customers digital transformation journeys. The open security platform of iboss will further enhance collaboration between teams and individuals without worrying about security,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Phils. Inc.

As organizations innovate, cyberthreats continue to evolve as well. Throughout the pandemic, cybersecurity continues to dominate boardroom discussions to mitigate new risks and vulnerabilities.

“On-premises network security appliances were never intended to support today’s ‘work from anywhere’ environment. Over the last 18 months, organizations have quickly shifted how they approach network security so they can better support a primarily remote or hybrid workforce that requires access to business-critical applications, from anywhere,” said Paul Martini, CEO and CTO of iboss.

We are proud to partner with VST ECS to help organizations in the Philippines not only meet their security needs, but also prepare for the future. The iboss SASE platform delivers all network security capabilities in the cloud via a SaaS offering, eliminating the need for traditional network security appliances. With iboss, organizations can enable users to securely access any applications on any device, from anywhere – all while reducing costs and complexity.”

The iboss cloud is one of the most awarded cloud network security platforms. Without fast and secure connectivity to cloud applications from anywhere, the cloud revolution would not be possible. With its patented containerized cloud architecture, 100% of all xsecurity features migrate easily from traditional on-prem security appliances, such as firewalls and secure web gateway proxies, to a cloud-based SaaS delivered solution.

This allows infinite bandwidth growth, infinite encrypted traffic inspection, infinite mobility and infinite cloud application use while eliminating the need for network administrators to worry about infrastructure and re-focus their time and energy and the thing that matters most, security.