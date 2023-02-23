DSWD, DFA, BSP accept ePhilID as valid proof of identity

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are now accepting ePhilID as a valid proof of identity.

The ePhilID is the electronic copy or version of the PhilSys ID, also known as the national ID.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that DSWD has directed all its offices and attached agencies to recognize the ePhilID as a government-issued identification document for individuals availing the services and programs of the agency including the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

The DFA issued a public advisory on the acceptance of the ePhilID as an accredited government-issued valid ID for passport processing including the application and renewal of passports.

The BSP has also directed all its supervised institutions for the use and acceptance of ePhilID as sufficient proof of identity in its supervised banks and non-bank financial institutions. This means that individuals can do financial transactions such as opening a bank account, using the ePhilID.

“The implementation of the ePhilID is anchored on PSA’s commitment to providing registered persons immediate access to services and programs,” PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa said.

“May this significant step from DSWD, DFA, and BSP be followed by more institutions delivering services to all Filipinos through the ePhilID,” Mapa added.

Meanwhile, the PSA continues to issue more ePhilIDs by implementing a plaza-type and house-to-house distribution parallel to fast-tracking PhilID production and printing.

The PSA has also pilot-implemented a website allowing registered persons to download a PDF copy of their ePhilID on their mobile devices.