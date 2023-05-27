PLDT offers free 1-month NBA League Pass for new fiber plan subscription

The current NBA season is as intense as ever. With the NBA Finals in sight, the remaining teams left standing in the Conference Finals are living up to their elite status and promising the most compelling storylines.

Photo credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Western Conference Finals saw the top-seeded Denver Nuggets sweep the Los Angeles Lakers in convincing fashion, which witnessed two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray outdueling 2022-23 NBA All-NBA Third Team member LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In its 47th NBA season, the Nuggets are advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat have the Boston Celtics on the ropes, taking a commanding series lead attributed to the grit and leadership of 2022-23 NBA All-NBA Third Team member Jimmy Butler.

A game away from elimination, the Celtics’ All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown must find ways to push the series in their favor if they plan to have a chance at securing their franchise’s 18th NBA championship, which would break a tie with the Lakers for the most in league history.

Subscribe to PLDT Home Fiber Plan 2099 and up from now until May 31 to get access to a complimentary 1-month subscription for NBA League Pass.

Now integrated into the new and improved NBA App, the NBA League Pass grants fans access to stream live games, highlights, scores, stats, and standings – all in one place.

For NBA League Pass subscribers, the live streams feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience for consuming live NBA content.

In addition to live games, subscribers can also explore the NBA Vault to watch archived games, including 500 of the best classic games in NBA history and every NBA Finals game since 2000.

NBA League Pass allows streaming on mobile devices (one device per stream), gaming consoles, and on desktop via Web browser.

Existing PLDT Home customers can also avail of NBA League Pass through their account and charge it directly to their bill.

They can choose between the Team Choice that grants 30-day access to all matches of their chosen team and the Monthly Pass that allows 30-day access to all NBA games and teams.

Experience high-speed streaming for NBA League Pass at no extra cost when you apply for PLDT Home Fiber Plan 2099 and up until May 31, 2023. Enjoy free installation and activation worth P3600 if you avail within the same period. Visit pldthome.com/internet to apply now. Get the passes at P340 and P425, respectively, discounted versus its SRP P399 and P499. To purchase, head on to pldthome.com/nba-leaguepass.