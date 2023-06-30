Gov’t greenlights P858-M BPO project in Davao, to create 1,500 jobs

The Board of Investments (BOI) recently approved the new P858-million project location of business process outsourcing firm Optum Global Solutions in Davao, which is set to create 1,500 jobs for Filipinos.

“The government’s aggressive investment promotion strategy has been steadily attracting global industry players. Optum Global Solutions, a big player in the US, has once again chosen the Philippines to expand their enterprise. This development aligns with our mission to generate high-quality job opportunities for Filipinos through strategic investments,” Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino S. Rodolfo stated.

The new project will be based in The Uprise Building-C in Davao City. It will provide information technology, call center, and back-office operations services, primarily targeting the export market, particularly Optum Technology, a US subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UHG).

Optum Philippines’ IT-enabled services encompass coding, testing, maintenance, help desk troubleshooting (hardware and software), transaction processing, clinical processes, analytics, and more.

The call center operation will handle health plan enrollment, benefits, and insurance claim status queries.

Furthermore, the Rodolfo highlighted the transformative nature of the healthcare information management services (HIMS) sector in the Philippines.

“This sector’s evolution enables us to expand our capabilities, supporting the entire healthcare journey of patients with complex, digitalized end-to-end customer experience services,” he said.

“This underscores the Philippines’ competence in providing the necessary infrastructure and talents to fulfill Optum Global Solutions’ objectives effectively,” Rodolfo added.

Optum, a subsidiary of Optum Global Solutions International B.V. based in the Netherlands, operates as a wholly-owned entity. Its parent company, UHG which is headquartered in the United States, specializes in offering diverse support services to health maintenance organizations, insurers, and other managed care entities, many of which are closely affiliated.

Currently, Optum Philippines is operating with 15 projects located in various economic zones and IT Buildings across the country.

Notably, Optum Global Solutions, as part of UHG, is recognized as one of America’s 500 Best Large Employers for 2023 by Forbes. UHG also ranked no. 7 on the 2023 LinkedIn Top Companies List in the United States.