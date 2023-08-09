Converge ICT unveils free TV streaming service for subscribers

Fiber Internet provider Converge ICT Solutions, in collaboration with media and entertainment company TapDMV, has unveiled BlastTV — a streaming television service for entertainment, lifestyle, and sports viewing experiences for all Converge subscribers.

BlastTV is offered as a free Value-Added Service (VAS) to Converge customers.

BlastTV has a line-up of entertainment channel by genres such as Blast Cinema, Family Movies, Fear, Blast Action, Reality TV, Laff, Crime TV, Talk Shows, Game Show Central, Comic U, Showcase Drama as well as Video on Demand and catch-up content available to watch on your own time.

Global content partners of BlastTV include NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, MGM Television, and Lionsgate, the company said.

In a first in Southeast Asia, BlastTV will be the streaming home of Studio Universal, launching for the first time in the Philippines on September 15, 2023. This partnership between NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and TapDMV will boast hundreds of blockbuster movie titles each year, including various films from the hit Fast & Furious, Jurassic, and Despicable Me franchises, among others.

BlastTV will be made available to every Converge subscriber as a complementary value-added service, indefinitely under the first in the market “Watch Now, Pay Zero” initiative.

“BlastTV is an accessible platform within the comfortable confines of your wifi-enabled home that caters to the viewing interests of every household member. Whether you are using your tablet, laptop or smart TV in your house, BlastTV has curated a content line-up that is as varied as it is engaging,” Celinda de Guia, president and CEO of TapDMV, said.

“BlastTV marks our latest stride in transforming the digital entertainment landscape in the Philippines,” Dennis Uy, co-founder and CEO of Converge said.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with TapDMV on this initiative, delivering a broad array of dynamic and high-quality content directly to our subscribers’ screens at no additional cost, as long as they are subscribed to any Converge fiber broadband plan.”

Converge subscribers will also be treated to an array of branded sports channels such as Sports+, Golf+, Fight Ticket, Cue, BlastFC, UFC TV, Outdoor Channel, and USA Today Sports.

“With the number of streaming platforms in the market today and their rising cost, we’re glad to offer a free alternative to Filipinos looking for new sources of entertainment that is bundled already with their internet service,” Grace Y. Uy, Converge president and co-founder, said.